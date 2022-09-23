Nonprofit to use Staunton festival booth for child sexual abuse awareness

100% of the proceeds will be used to provide free transformational services to the Center’s clients from therapy to forensic interviews.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Harry Potter fans from all over are ready for the Queen City Mischief and Magic event this weekend, and there are also local non-profits ready to put a spell on outreach.

Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is taking a booth vendor opportunity to connect with the public about sexual abuse. It will be selling custom-made stickers with Harry Potter quotes all about hope and resilience, along with charms and t-shirts showcasing the center’s mission.

VCAC Therapist Savanna Kelley and her team are excited to have this time to outreach on a major issue in the Valley.

“This festival is an amazing platform to share our mission of hope to talk with people about how to turn hurt into healing,” Kelley described.

100% of the proceeds will be used to provide free transformational services to the center’s clients from therapy to forensic interviews. If you’re feeling inspired, VCAC’s booth will also have a station for writing notes of encouragement to the child victims and their families.

