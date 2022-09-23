Rockingham County bus driver helps Warren County students after accident on I-81

Rockingham County Public Schools bus.
Rockingham County Public Schools bus.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Warren County school bus driver was charged with reckless driving which left two teenagers on board hurt.

Virginia State Police say the bus driver rear-ended a message board truck directing traffic to switch lanes because of a construction project. The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

17 students were on board the bus at the time, but a Rockingham County school bus driver made sure those students got home safely.

Sarah Moyers just so happened to be near the site of the crash after dropping off students from a cheer competition. She got a call asking if she could use her bus to take the rest of the Warren County students back home.

Miss Sarah, as she’s known, got the green light from her boss and went to help.

“It wasn’t something that I was looking for. I’m not that type of person. I’m just the type of person that I’ll step in and do what I need to do,” Miss Sarah said. “I’m sure any county bus driver in our county would have done the same thing that I did last night and any surrounding county driver would have too.”

Miss Sarah has been a school bus driver for almost 32 years and she told WHSV she makes sure every kid who boards her bus remains safe and taken care of.

“In the mornings when my kids step on that bus, I tell them ‘good morning’ and they are my children. They are my children. I love them and take care of them until they step off that bus in the evening. Then, they belong to the parents. That’s my role. I’m their mother until they go home,” she said.

Miss Sarah said she wants to thank all of the first responders on the scene and said it was amazing how everybody worked together to make sure those Warren County students made it back safely after being involved in that crash.

