Rockingham County Public Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month, and staff and students throughout Rockingham County Public Schools are celebrating through learning.

Schools in the division incorporate lessons revolving around the language and culture of Hispanic and Latinx countries. Through food, dance, and traditional clothing, students and staff have the opportunity to share their history.

“The children love learning about different countries. They love learning what the child next to them, about where they come from, about their country, special activities they did back home. It’s just a lot of learning and a lot of fun,” RCPS EL and World Languages Supervisor Alicia Corral-Clark said.

Including Hispanic and Latinx countries, Clark said there are 50 languages and close to 40 countries represented throughout Rockingham County Public Schools.

She said the ultimate goal is to make each and every staff member and student feel welcome.

Rockingham County Public Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
