Slight warm up for the weekend

FRIDAY: Some clouds for the evening as the wind subsides. A chilly night for Friday night football as temperatures will be falling into the 50s. Adding some clouds late in the evening into the overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Into the 30s for the Alleghenies. Areas of patchy fog late for our West Virginia locations.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day, cool and crisp with temperatures rising into the 50s. Patchy fog early for our West Virginia locations. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon as we will have plenty of sunshine late in the day. A beautiful day that will be comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. A milder evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Some clouds in the evening and overnight with an isolated shower. Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun into the afternoon with an approaching cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy in the afternoon. Any rain departs by just after sunset as temperatures fall into the 60s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Cool and crisp with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Staying dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Feeling mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy. Some clouds and mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and becoming chilly as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s for lows.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and quite cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. More sunshine in the afternoon with a couple of clouds and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chilly for the evening and overnight and clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Adding some clouds in the afternoon and feeling mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures fall into the 50s during the evening and very chilly overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s!

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. A mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s and partly cloudy. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and a chilly night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

