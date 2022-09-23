Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.(MGN Online)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCCO) - Getting to your destination is said to be half the fun, but some U.S. airport travelers don’t feel that way.

The J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals overall satisfaction has fallen 25 points on a thousand-point scale compared to data from the year before.

This comes as air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the best-ranked major airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, San Francisco International and John F. Kennedy International.

The worst airport, according to the survey, is Newark Liberty International.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O’Hare International and Boston Logan International.

The findings were based on information from August 2021 through July of this year.

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
I-81
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate in custody after escaping deputy’s cruiser
Albert Cox, 60, of Waynesboro
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

Latest News

USPS suspends deliveries to an OHIO neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia