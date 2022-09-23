Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
I-81
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate in custody after escaping deputy’s cruiser
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and Contour Airlines unveiled a new relationship that will see...
New carrier announced for Shenandoah Valley Airport

Latest News

Rockingham County Public Schools bus.
Rockingham County bus driver helps Warren County students after accident on I-81
Herm, Eastern Mennonite University's blue lion mascot, joins students for celebration in...
Downtown Harrisonburg throws party for Eastern Mennonnite Royals
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Voting in the Valley.
Voting in the Valley: Early in-person voting begins Friday, Sept. 23