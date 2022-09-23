Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County.

On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.

According to investigators, a New Jersey woman driving a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling south on U.S. 340 when she swerved to avoid a van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn.

The SUV sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350.

The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 which then caught on fire.

Police said Forbus was driving the 2004 Ford F-150 and Clark was his passenger. Both died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was identified as Tina B. Wofford, 43, of Howell, N.J. Police said she suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Wofford was charged with reckless driving.

Police said a 61-year-old man from Harpers Ferry, W.V. was driving the Ford E-350. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment with serious injuries.

A VSP spokesperson said none of the other drivers were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

