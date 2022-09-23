UVA Cancer Center research reveals unhealthy gut helps breast cancer spread

UVA Cancer Center
UVA Cancer Center
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center says that how healthy your gut is could prevent some of the most deadly forms of breast cancer.

The gut microbiome can be easily disrupted, and an unhealthy gut microbiome can reprogram important immune cells in breast tissue to facilitate the spread of cancer.

“Once we understand the how and the why of these changes that are happening, we can develop more heightened therapeutics to stop those changes from occurring so we can prevent disease,” Dr. Melanie R. Rutkowski said.

The research was conducted on mice in UVA’s labs

More information on the study can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders attend to a crash on Rte. 340 in Page County
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
I-81
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Shaun Gwin
Middle River Regional Jail inmate in custody after escaping deputy’s cruiser
Albert Cox, 60, of Waynesboro
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Staunton City Schools had the highest level of improvement among school districts across the...
Staunton City schools highest improvement rate among VA schools, according to VDOE
Race to beat breast cancer
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Rockingham County Public Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Rockingham County Public Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month