Wildlife Center of Virginia seeks help in naming newest education animal

The future ambassador(WVIR)
By WVIR Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is enlisting the help of the general public in naming a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake joining the ranks of the Center’s education ambassadors.

The Eastern Ratsnake was admitted to the Wildlife Center as a patient in December 2021.

Based on his temperament, personality, and non-releasable status, the Center’s outreach and education staff determined he would be a good fit for their animal ambassador team.

The next step for this education animal is to acquire a name – and the Wildlife Center is looking for suggestions.

Once the Wildlife Center has received all of the nominations, the staff will review all the names and will make a decision.

The person or classroom with the winning name will receive a one-year Caring for Critters sponsorship for this Eastern Ratsnake.

Everyone is welcome to participate. Simply fill out the form found on this page with your suggestion by October 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

