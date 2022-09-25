Below average temperatures this week

SUNDAY: Mild for the evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 60s. Breezy early with only an isolated shower left over before midnight. Some clouds and pleasant for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Staying dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers in the afternoon for our West Virginia locations. Feeling mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy in the afternoon. West Virginia staying rather windy throughout the day with winds sustained out of the west at 10-20 mph with winds gusting to 25-35 mph.

Some clouds and mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and becoming chilly as temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s for lows.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and quite cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds during the afternoon and mild and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cool for the evening and partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 50s. Staying partly cloudy overnight and rather chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and some clouds. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and feeling somewhat cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds for the evening and cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Chilly overnight and partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. A mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s and plenty of clouds. More clouds for the evening and overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy for the afternoon and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Watching the tropics for the evening and overnight as what is left over from Tropical Storm Ian may bring some scattered showers. A lot can change, stay tuned for more updates on Ian as we go through the week. Chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. What is left over from Tropical Storm Ian may continue to bring some scattered showers throughout the day. Somewhat cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers possibly continuing into the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

