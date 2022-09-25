Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s creates sea of purple

A sea of purple formed in Fishersville Saturday morning for the Greater Augusta Walk to End...
A sea of purple formed in Fishersville Saturday morning for the Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A sea of purple formed in Fishersville Saturday morning for the Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Community members came out and shared their stories about the disease, to raise money and spread awareness. Participants embarked on a 5K walk with flowers, symbolizing the impact dementia and Alzheimer’s has.

So far, this walk has raised $82,000.

“All of the programs, all of our services, our 1-800 Help Line... everything is free because of the funds we raise through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Executive Director of the Greater Richmond, Central and Western Alzheimer’s Association, Lissa Greenlee.

For more on Saturday’s walk or to note, click here.

