STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said.

According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take.

In a Facebook post, they ask people to avoid the area if possible. There is a detour set up “through the neighborhood on the south side of the Hampton St. area.”

We will keep you updated.

