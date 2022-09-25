Queen City Mischief & Magic returns to Staunton, boosts local business sales

One of Staunton’s biggest events of the year returned in person this weekend after two years of doing the event virtually.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One of Staunton’s biggest events of the year returned in person this weekend after two years of doing the event virtually.

The businesses downtown were happy to welcome thousands of people back to the streets of Staunton.

“The businesses and the restaurants say that this gives them really about a month’s of revenue in two days,” Sam Bosserman, QCMM “head girl,” said.

There were even some new storefronts that chose this weekend to open up.

Sweet Addie’s is new to Beverly Street and offered walk-up ordering starting Saturday.

“We’re so happy that the business owners have gotten into the spirit we have a lot of nonprofits who rely on this festival for a lot of their fundraising,” Bosserman said.

Bosserman said this festival brings people from all over to create their own magic for a weekend.

“We do have a lot of people that actually come back to Staunton in the off-season to check it out and stay and some people have actually even moved here because of this festival,” Bosserman said.

Festival goers and volunteers dressed up as their favorite Harry Potter or magical character or creature to get in the spirit of the festival’s return.

“Thank you to everyone who has come out, who has been in costume, who has purchased things, who has patronized the businesses along these streets,” Jenny Soenksen, dressed up as Fleur Delacour said.

