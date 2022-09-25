Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident

Weyer's Cave Fire Company asks for community help after vandalism incident.
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday evening, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook that their “lawn party kitchen” had been broken into and vandalized.

They said that two middle to high-school aged kids were seen leaving the seen.

The fire company asks anyone who lives around the area to check security cameras if they have them, and report any information to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

They say they expect thousands of dollars worth of damage.

We will keep you updated as we know more.

