East Point Farms brings back fall festival to support community

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - East Point Farms in Elkton kicked off the opening of its pumpkin patch with a fall festival.

The festival started last year after the Myers family moved to Elkton in 2020.

After a small field fire the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company responded to, the Myers family decided to make it an annual event to give back to the community.

“What really made us decide this is what we needed to do is because he did start a fire in the field, and even though he had it under control by the time the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company got here we decided we wanted to give them a donation and give back in some way to them,” Donna Myers, organizer of the East Point Fall Festival said.

This year the Myers family decided to give back to two organizations.

”We decided that is how we’re gonna kick off our pumpkin patch every year,” Myers said. “We’re gonna find an organization or charity to give back to and give our 25%. We have been blessed with a great pumpkin patch this year and last year.”

Grocery vouchers for Bridgewater Foods were sold at the festival.

Proceeds from the vouchers go to Bridgewater Foods to buy the groceries, in return, they go to the Salvation Army and Brent Berry family food drive.

The SPCA was also at the festival and brought some dogs they had up for adoption.

Local craft vendors, food trucks, and music could all be found at the East Point Fall Festival.

There were even tractor rides to the pumpkin patch for families to pick their pumpkins and raise money for the SPCA.

“With yesterday’s crowd it looks like they’re gonna get a pretty nice check by the looks of today,” Myers said.

East Point Farm’s pumpkin patch is now open, for more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.