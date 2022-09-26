“He had a spirit like no other”: Remembering Diego Hernandez

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV remembers Diego Hernandez after his passing on Tuesday.

Hernandez was 12 years old when we followed his journey visiting the then Washington Redskins and meeting John Cena.

He suffered from craniosynostosis, a terminal illness, which affects the skull and brain growth.

Hernandez’s mother, Wendy Seekford said she’ll remember his perspective most of all.

”He had a smile that could light up any room,” she said. “He was never sad, always smiling and happy, and that’s what I’ll remember about him the most. Whatever obstacle got in his way he never let it stop him.”

To donate to Diego Hernandez’s family, click here.

