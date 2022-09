H.S. Golf - Region Championships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the high school golf Region 2B and 3C Championships held Monday, September 26.

Region 2B Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course

Team Results

1. Central - 377*

2. Mountain View - 381*

3. Clarke County - 395

4. East Rockingham - 422

Individual Results

1. Cai Clark (Madison County) - 81*

2. Tinleigh Rusher (Strasburg) - 87*

t3. Camden Clem (East Rockingham) - 88*

t3. Will Gochenour (Central) - 88*

5. Hunter Breece (Clarke County) - 91

*Advances to Class 2 State Championship

Region 3C Championship at The Club at Ironwood

Team Results

1. Charlottesville - 330*

2. Rockbridge County - 331*

t3. Spotswood - 333

t3. Wilson Memorial - 333

Individual Results

1. Preston Burton (Charlottesville) - 66*

2. Ben Edwards (Spotswood) - 75*

t3. John Elam (Staunton) - 76*

t3. Killian Donnelly (Fluvanna County) - 76*

t3. Sophia Vargas (Rockbridge County) - 76*

*Advances to Class 3 State Championship

