Jupiter reaches opposition this week

(WHSV) - Not a busy week but we have a significant event this week that hasn’t happened since 1963! Plus, the sun starts setting before 7pm.

JUPITER AT OPPOSITION

Monday night, Jupiter will reach opposition. When a planet reaches opposition, it means it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. Essentially, the Sun, Earth, and Jupiter will all be aligned perfectly. A planet at opposition can create the most ideal viewing of it up in the sky as Jupiter will be in the sky the entire night from sunset to sunrise the next day.

While this happening, Jupiter will be at its closest point to Earth since 1963. Jupiter will be located 367.4 million miles from Earth and shine at maximum brightness. Using a telescope, you may be able to view more details of Jupiter, including its equatorial bands and the Great Red Spot. You may also be able to see shadows cast on Jupiter from its four orbiting moons.

Jupiter will also be the closest it's been to Earth in 59 years! (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 18 minutes of daylight. By October 3rd, we will be down to 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight and up to 12 hours and 18 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 7:06 am to 7:13 am. Sunsets will move from 7:06 pm to 6:55 pm. September 29th will be the last time the sun sets after 7pm until March 12th, 2023.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Sep 26 7:06 am 7:06 pm 12 hrs, 0 mins Sep 27 7:07 am 7:04 pm 11 hrs, 57 mins Sep 28 7:08 am 7:02 pm 11 hrs, 54 mins Sep 29 7:09 am 7:01 pm 11 hrs, 52 mins Sep 30 7:10 am 6:59 pm 11 hrs, 49 mins Oct 1 7:11 am 6:58 pm 11 hrs, 47 mins Oct 2 7:12 am 6:56 pm 11 hrs, 44 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday Oct 1, 8:45 pm 3 min 49° 10° above NW 49° above N Sunday Oct 2, 7:57 pm 5 min 35° 10° above NW 23° above E

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon October 2nd, 8:14 pm Full Moon October 9th, 4:54 pm Third Quarter Moon October 17th, 1:15 pm New Moon October 25th, 6:48 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises just before sunrise in the east and right around sunset in the west. Located very close to the sun up in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 10:30 and 11 pm in the east-northeastern sky, best visibility an hour or two before sunrise.

Jupiter: Rising around sunset in the east-southeastern sky and visible pretty much all night, in the west-southwestern sky before daybreak.

Saturn: Currently rising before sunset in the east-southeastern sky and setting by 3 am in the west-southwestern sky.

