Missing Person: Augusta County

Billie Jean Zampini
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.

In the release, Zampini is decribed as a 36 year-old female with brown hair and green eyes. She’s around 5′7 and 160 pounds.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

