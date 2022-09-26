NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space Agency is capturing images and videos of the mission.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is preparing to crash into a moon as part of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test Monday.

NASA is deliberately directing a spacecraft to hit Dimorphos, the moon that orbits around the Didymos asteroid.

The impact won’t demolish Dimorphos, but it is expected to leave a crater.

If the mission goes as planned, it will change the motion of a celestial body in outer space – something that has never happened before.

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space Agency is capturing images and videos of the mission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They estimate damages will costs "thousands".
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident
Billie Jean Zampini
Missing Person: Augusta County
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County.
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
After two years without it, Harrisonburg’s International Festival took over downtown again...
International Festival returns to Harrisonburg

Latest News

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky school shooter could walk free, or stay behind bars
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say