Remnants from Hurricane Ian could impact our area this weekend

(WHSV) - As of early Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane either Monday night or early Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday into Thursday. Where exactly Ian goes from there is still to be determined.

Hurricane Ian 11am update 9-26-22 (WHSV)

It is possible we may feel Ian’s impact across our viewing area this weekend. The exact track of the low pressure system will determine our weekend forecast.

There is still time for lots of changes, but as of now, there is the potential we see rain from Hurricane Ian over the weekend. This is something we will be monitoring closely over the next few days. Make sure to check back in for updates.

Hurricane Ian IR 9-26-22 (WHSV)

