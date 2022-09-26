Remnants from Hurricane Ian could impact our area this weekend

Ian is forecast to make landfall in Florida over the next few days
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - As of early Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane either Monday night or early Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday into Thursday. Where exactly Ian goes from there is still to be determined.

Hurricane Ian 11am update 9-26-22
Hurricane Ian 11am update 9-26-22(WHSV)

It is possible we may feel Ian’s impact across our viewing area this weekend. The exact track of the low pressure system will determine our weekend forecast.

There is still time for lots of changes, but as of now, there is the potential we see rain from Hurricane Ian over the weekend. This is something we will be monitoring closely over the next few days. Make sure to check back in for updates.

Hurricane Ian IR 9-26-22
Hurricane Ian IR 9-26-22(WHSV)

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They estimate damages will costs "thousands".
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident
Billie Jean Zampini
Missing Person: Augusta County
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County.
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
After two years without it, Harrisonburg’s International Festival took over downtown again...
International Festival returns to Harrisonburg

Latest News

Satellite image of the hurricane
Hurricane Fiona will lead to rip currents and high waves along parts of the East Coast
Hurricane Isabel prior to making landfall in September, 2003.
Remembering Hurricane Isabel
Isabel during Category 5 strength and landfall at Category 2 strength.
Hurricane Isabel: Archive video from 2003
9-15-2022
Expect to see haze in the sky over the next few days