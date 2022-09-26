RISE and Virginia Housing to host event for first-time homebuyers

The RISE organization and Virginia Housing are teaming up for “Real Talk About Real Estate.”
The RISE organization and Virginia Housing are teaming up for “Real Talk About Real Estate.”(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - There is a free event happening on Tuesday evening for first-time homebuyers to learn the ropes of the process.

The RISE organization and Virginia Housing are teaming up for “Real Talk About Real Estate.”

Chanda McGuffin, a co-founder of RISE, said Virginia Housing received funding to host programs for first-time homebuyers in rural communities across Virginia.

Frank Webster of Virginia Housing and host Community Clo will lead the informal conversation and cover topics regarding the current housing market, the first steps people need to take to make the big purchase, and credit. McGuffin said the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

“They’re going to give you some feedback and guidelines on how to go about [buying a home] and working with some lenders that they have and funding that they have available in each person’s situation,” McGuffin said.

The event is happening Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at RISE, 1320 Ohio Street, Suite D in Waynesboro. You’ll also be able to find a livestream on the RISE Facebook page.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who want to buy a home but don’t know how to, don’t have the money to buy a home, or thought they’d never be able to buy a home,” McGuffin said.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson, Vice-Mayor Lana Williams, and Del. John Avoli will all be in attendance.

McGuffin said all families and children are welcome at the event.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

