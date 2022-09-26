Roundabout work in Afton creates detour

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working on a new roundabout in Afton, which means traffic is being detoured on parts of U.S. 250 and Route 151.

Work on the detour got underway Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until Thursday while crews start the elevation of the roundabout.

“There’s a pretty significant height differential between the height of the roundabout and the height of the existing roadway. So we’ve got to build up that piece of the roadway,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said.

This traffic pattern will be something new for a lot of drivers.

“We recognize we’ve got a lot of tourists going through that area, so we have done a lot of outreach to the local community to make sure that people are aware of the detour and we also are trying to get it done as quickly as possible so that we can get traffic back to normal and minimize the inconvenience as much as possible,” Hatter said.

Stan Joynes with Valley Road Winery says he is worried that the project could chase business away.

“So there’s a lot of traffic that comes through here, particularly the warmer weather, to sit in those lines. Particularly we’re headed north out of the valley might influence people’s planning about, well, gee, maybe we’ll go somewhere else this time and come back when that’s finished,” Joynes said.

VDOT says this is the fourth roundabout project out of six to be started, and should be completed February 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company estimates thousands in damage from weekend vandalism
