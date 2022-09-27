After announcing retirement, Oskar Scheikl reflects on time at Rockingham Co. schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting, superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Scheikl has been in the Rockingham County school system for 27 years. He started as a student teacher at Broadway High School and rose through the ranks to superintendent in 2017.

“It is an interesting progression from being a student teacher to being the superintendent and all of that coming from another country and making this work and hopefully helping students, staff and families along the way,” Scheikl said.

In his five years as the superintendent, Scheikl said he is most proud of implementing applied learning, improving the school divisions’ mental and behavioral support, and the people that make up RCPS.

“My role is to make sure that we can remove barriers to, you know, the things that we need to do and to help overcome obstacles to provide the resources that are there,” he said.

As he closes out his years with RCPS, Scheikl said he hopes it remains a destination school division.

“When we look at other school divisions that struggle to fill teaching positions, you know, some Virginia school divisions, you know, started the year with 100 open teaching positions and we’re in the fortunate position that educators want to work here,” he said.

He said he hopes RCPS continues to grow with society.

“As we see more robotics come into you know the area of work and artificial intelligence and all these things our students need to be ready for the world that they will live in,” he said.

As of now, Scheikl said he doesn’t have plans for the future but said he could see himself continue working in education but in a different capacity.

“Which doesn’t really mean that I will be out of the field of education entirely,” Scheikl said. “I may decide to go back to the classroom or serve in some other capacity and that’s yet to be decided.”

Scheikl’s last day will be June 30, 2023 when his contract expires.

“Just like with everything in my life, I attempt to make it an adventure and to live every day to the fullest and to make sure that I use my energy in a way that both brings me joy and also helps other people,” he said.

