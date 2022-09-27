Below average temperatures this week

TUESDAY: Some clouds during the afternoon, mild and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower for our WV locations. Cool for the evening as the breeze subsides and partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight and rather chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and some clouds. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and feeling somewhat cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Turning breezy once again for the afternoon. A few clouds for the evening as the breeze subsides and feeling cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Chilly and partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. A mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s, partly cloudy and breezy. The breeze will calm with sunset. More clouds for the evening and the overnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy for the afternoon and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. The remnants of Ian will be moving closer to the area as we could see an isolated shower in the afternoon. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Watching the tropics for the evening and overnight as the remnants of Ian will likely bring scattered showers after midnight. A lot can change, stay tuned for more updates on Ian as we go through the week. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. The remnants of Ian will likely continue to bring scattered showers throughout the day. Somewhat cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers continue into the evening and overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and cloudy. The remnants of Ian may continue to bring scattered showers throughout the day. Stay tuned for updates. Mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Staying rather cloudy for the evening with scattered showers and temperatures falling into the 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A cloudy and cool start with temperatures in the 50s. We may see scattered showers during the day as the remnants of Ian continue. Timing details will continue to be updated. Mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Overnight lows around 50.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.