Bridgewater football prepares to open ODAC play this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football will be looking to continue an unbeaten streak when the Eagles open ODAC play on Saturday.

Bridgewater will host conference rival Hampden-Sydney, a team that is 1-2 this season but has racked up 145 points over its first three games. Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn describes the Tigers offense as “explosive and dangerous.”

The Eagles are 3-9 overall against the Tigers after dropping last season’s meeting 24-14. However, Bridgewater is posting impressive numbers in 2022, especially on defense. The Eagles have forced a total of 16 turnovers over weeks one through three.

On offense, the Eagles have been potent with the help of senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson and junior quarterback Junior Jaylen Wood.

Both players had standout performances against North Carolina Wesleyan in week three. Anderson went 10-of-15 for 121 yards and one touchdown while Wood went 12-of-18 for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Coach Lemn said the Eagles will continue using a two-quarterback offense heading into ODAC play.

“I think people respect the way that they work and the way they have competed,” said Lemn. “Both players have chosen to handle this position with a ton of class. They have gone out there to be the best they can be and have improved our ball club.”

Kickoff against Hampden-Sydney is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Jopson Field.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.