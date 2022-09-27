Dukes look to build off historic win; prepare to host Texas State this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is undefeated in the FBS Conference. The Dukes are also unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference, after stunning Appalachian State last Saturday in Boone. The Dukes trailed the Mountaineers 28-3 in the second quarter but stormed back to win 32-28.

This victory helped the Dukes gain national recognition. James Madison earned votes in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2010, when JMU beat Virginia Tech. The Dukes also received votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

JMU graduate quarterback Todd Centeio was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, after recording 292 total yards of offense and three touchdowns against App State.

This weekend, the Dukes host Texas State for their first Sun Belt game at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Bobcats are 2-2 overall and JMU will be their conference opponent of 2022.

Although the Dukes are notched a statement win in their conference debut, the rest of the season will be filled with tough opponents in the Sun Belt.

“Respect is earned and it has to be earned every single week,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “So has to be earned this Saturday. It’s always nice to receive accolades but at the end of the day it doesn’t affect what we have to do to be successful... We have to stay focused on the important things.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

