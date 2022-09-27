Florida and Georgia senators urge preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

By David Ade
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian continues on a path for Florida. The category four Hurricane is expected to hit around the Sarasota Area.

The National Hurricane Center is projecting storm surges as high as nine feet in some areas.

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said, “We lost people in Hurricane Michael up at Mexico Beach where we had nine foot storm surge. I mean houses were moved. Houses were demolished.”

Scott, a former governor of Florida who experienced several hurricanes while in office, is urging Floridians to not take Hurricane Ian’s landfall lightly. ““Follow the evacuation orders. Follow the storm. Follow your local news,” Scott told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

President Joe Biden echoed Senator Scott’s call on Tuesday afternoon. President Biden said, “Evacuate when ordered.”

The president also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is moving water, food, and generators into position to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “So the main message I have for everyone in Florida is that this is going to impact everyone in different ways, so you need to stay focused.”

The concern stretches beyond Florida, Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) tells Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau that he wants people in his state to get ready now. Ossoff said, “Take this storm seriously. There could be very substantial impacts for coastal Georgia.

President Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida last week, freeing up federal funds days ahead of the storm’s arrival. A federal disaster has not yet been declared for Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Jean Zampini
Missing Person: Augusta County
300 block of Luray Ave.
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring...
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to retire from Rockingham County schools
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Hurricane Ian Forecast Track 9-27-22
Remnants from Hurricane Ian look to bring a rainy weekend ahead

Latest News

FILE - Producers for the show say the bonus gives players a chance to go home with money, with...
Jeopardy! fans ‘mixed’ on social media about possible new bonus rule
Valley customers preparing for higher-than-ever winter energy bills
Valley customers preparing for higher-than-ever winter energy bills
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
Dr. Oskar Scheikl reflects on time with Rockingham County Public Schools
Dr. Oskar Scheikl reflects on time with Rockingham County Public Schools