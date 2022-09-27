Remnants from Hurricane Ian look to bring a rainy weekend ahead

Ian is forecast to make landfall in Florida mid-week
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with maximum winds of 125 mph and is moving over western Cuba.

Hurricane Ian 9-27-22
Hurricane Ian 9-27-22(WHSV)

Ian will then move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach Category 4 status Tuesday afternoon. Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday or Wednesday night as a major hurricane.

Hurricane Ian forecast track 9-27-22
Hurricane Ian forecast track 9-27-22(WHSV)

Ian is forecast to bring up to 5-10 feet of storm surge to parts of Florida and 6-12+ inches of rain, locally up to 20 inches.

Some places in Florida will be looking at 6-12 inches of rain with local amounts up to 20 inches.(WHSV)

From there, Ian is expected to weaken and slowly move through the southeast with its center of circulation in the Carolinas or Georgia Saturday afternoon.

In our area, we are looking at a rainy weekend as the remnants of Ian push northward. At this point, Saturday and Saturday night look to be when the steadiest rain arrives but that can certainly change.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to move into the southeastern U.S. before heading northward
Hurricane Ian is forecast to move into the southeastern U.S. before heading northward(WHSV)

This storm has been trending later and later with arrival. A path more to the east would mean less of a chance for significant rain for our area as well as a path on its far western forecast track. The most likely track at this point though will look to bring us a good rain without significant flooding. Winds do not look to be a concern.

It’s too early to get into specifics, but this does not look to be a serious inland flooding event for our area. That threat should stay south of us. Continue to check back in for updates. At this point, plan for rain this weekend and possibly into next Monday, as this will impact outdoor plans. As of now, it looks like Friday night football at least will be spared from rain.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

