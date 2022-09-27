Scheikl to step down as superintendent of Rockingham County schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Scheikl shared the news during Monday night’s school board meeting. He said his children have known for two years he was planning to leave the position at the end of the school year with the hopes of spending quality time with his aging mother in Austria.

“Life has its own way of reminding us that time waits for no one and that reminder came when she passed away while I was visiting her this past July,” said Scheikl. “I took some time to consider what should come next. Something that those I work with know about me is that it’s not in my nature to back down from a challenge, but ultimately, I decided to follow through with my decision to leave my current position next summer, " he said.

Scheikl began his career as a high school social studies teacher and soccer coach at Broadway High School in 1995. Before being appointed as superintendent in 2017, he also served as administrative software implementation specialist, supervisor of student information, and director of information management.

Dan Breeden, chair of the school board, thanked Scheikl for his dedication.

“Long before he was appointed, I knew that someday he would become superintendent,” Breeden said. “Oskar has guided us through the most troubling pandemic and has elevated our division to not only state and local recognition but national recognition, as well. In addition to his many accomplishments, he has become a dear friend. I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life and he will be sorely missed.”

Scheikl said has not yet made any definite plans post-retirement.

“I don’t know what will come next for me, but I intend to make it a continuation of the adventure that brought me from a poor working class neighborhood in another country to studying at JMU and defending my dissertation in the Rotunda at UVA, all in my second language, to teaching US Government right here in this building, to ultimately leading the school division,” Scheikl said on Monday night.

Breeden said the school board will take time to carefully chart a course ahead as it begins selecting a new division superintendent. He added the community and staff will be informed of the process and invited to participate.

