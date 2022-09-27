Valley customers preparing for higher-than-ever winter energy bills

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With fall temperatures really taking hold, many are bracing for higher-than-ever home heating bills this winter.

No matter how you heat your home, experts said your bills won’t look the same this winter. Many electric companies have increased rates this year, so many customers will be looking for tips to lower those bills, too.

“The higher bills people saw this summer are even higher now compared one year ago, a large part of it is the cost to bring it to the substation,” said Preston Knight with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative saw a rate increase of almost 20%, most of that coming from the wholesale level. Knight suggests preparing for the cold weather and taking advantage of their weatherization assistance.

“Make sure doors and windows are properly sealed. If you need to do any caulking or window stripping, go ahead and do it now so you’re not rushing to do it when the snow is calling or when it’s really cold,” Knight said.

The Virginia Department of Social Services also has assistance for electric bill. Contact your local office to see if you qualify.

For the Shenandoah Valley Social Services in Verona, call (540) 245-5800. For the office in Waynesboro, call (540) 942-6646. The Rockingham County office is available at (540) 574-5100. Page County: (540) 778-1053.

