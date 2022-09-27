VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed policies will overturn its current rules regarding transgender athletes.

The most recent VSHL guidelines allow trans athletes to participate in high school sports if they agree to undergo an appeals process with multiple levels of review.

The process has multiple requirements aimed towards establishing a consistent gender identification that differs from the student’s official birth certificate, including written verification from a health-care professional and a complete list of the student’s medications.

At least a two-thirds favorable vote by the VHSL Executive Committee is required to grant the request.

The ACLU of Virginia, which is working to protect the rights students, says that the Youngkin Administration’s proposed policies may overturn these rules.

“The proposed model policies put forth by the Virginia Department of Education make clear that trans and nonbinary students will never be able to compete in sports consistent with their gender identity. This is in direct conflict with the current guidance,” Breanna Diaz with the ACLU said.

The public comment period is open from September 26 to October 26.

If you would like to weigh on the decision, here is a link to the public comment forum.

