WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 6 - Stuarts Draft vs. Luray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two unbeaten teams in the Shenandoah District.

The Bulldogs will host Stuarts Draft in a matchup that could impact the charge for this year’s Shenandoah District title. The Cougars were picked to finish second in the Shenandoah District, after going 5-1 in district play last fall.

Luray struggled in 2021, going 4-5 overall and finishing eighth in the district. This year, the Bulldogs have dominated their opponents over the first four weeks, notching wins over region foes Buffalo Gap and Page County.

Stuarts Draft and Luray last met in fall 2021, when Stuarts Draft took a decisive 44-7 victory. This year, the Game of the Week could be a battle as both teams try to keep their undefeated streaks in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Luray High School.

