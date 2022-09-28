Active shooter reported at Arkansas hospital

An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department...
An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department reported via Twitter.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, late Wednesday morning, the police department reported via Twitter.

A law enforcement presence has been seen at CHI St. Vincent hospital, and media reports on the scene indicate that people were told to evacuate.

The police said they haven’t released any other information.

ATF New Orleans reported that they are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Luray Ave.
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
Billie Jean Zampini
Missing Person: Augusta County
Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida Wednesday
Remnants from Hurricane Ian will bring a rainy weekend ahead
Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring...
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to retire from Rockingham County schools
The Little Grill has been a part of the Harrisonburg Community for decades and has meant a lot...
Old Crow Medicine Show star remembers getting start at The Little Grill

Latest News

Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept. 28
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Sept. 28
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio Flex asked 2,000 Americans what they...
22% of Americans would rather spend a night in jail than contact customer service, survey finds