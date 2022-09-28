Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Luray Ave.
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
Billie Jean Zampini
Missing Person: Augusta County
Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida Wednesday
Remnants from Hurricane Ian will bring a rainy weekend ahead
Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring...
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to retire from Rockingham County schools
Rockingham County school board meeting on Sept. 26.
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout
Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world is possible when everybody...
Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday
A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
15-year-old is on track to be youngest nursing graduate
VSDB
VSDB
Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday
Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday