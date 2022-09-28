CHO unveils brand new escalators and re-opens top level

CHO has unveiled two sets of brand new escalators, and the upper level of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is now back open.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The airport was built in the early 1990s, and the escalator had not seen a replacement since then. $2.5 million went in to fully replacing the old escalators and moving American Airlines passengers downstairs while it was under construction.

“People might not think that it’s a big deal for an airport to have their escalators rehabbed, but it’s a major project because we did not miss a step with our passengers. No flights were impacted. Passengers came through, they just came through a different portion of the terminal until this was open,” CEO of CHO Airport Melinda Crawford said.

The next project is two new parking pavilions, and the goal is for those to be done by the end of October or early November.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

