Del. Sally Hudson discusses opening of public feedback forum for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s trans model policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest model policies for the treatment of transgender students is raising concerns throughout the Commonwealth.

Some people believe Governor Youngkin’s proposed policy allows parents necessary involvement in their child’s education.

Others are saying outing a child or teen’s identity is an invasion and that they should be able to come out at their own pace.

Delegate Sally Hudson (D) is a teacher, and of the proposed policies she says: “It’s troubling because we know not every parent is welcoming of LGBT youth. We need to recognize that sometimes the first person that a child feels comfortable confiding in could be a school staff member, and that it’s up to the child to build out their support network and share that news with the rest of the world at the pace that feels comfortable to them.”

The Youngkin proposal would also align student bathroom use with their assigned gender from birth unless a parent files paperwork stating otherwise.

“There is an open public comment period for the next month on the new draft guidelines. They have not been formally adopted yet by the Board of Education, so I think it’s very important that all Virginians who are invested in making sure every kid feels welcome in school makes their voices heard,” Hudson said.

The public comment period is open from September 26 to October 26.

If you would like to weigh on the decision, here is a link to the public comment forum.

