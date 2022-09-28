Dukes maintain “high standards” in preparation for Texas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is coming off a historic win over App State during its Sun Belt debut.

This victory helped the Dukes earn votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll for the first time in school history. JMU also received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2010, when the Dukes defeated Virginia Tech.

The unbeaten Dukes have continued to gain national attention throughout the week. Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after rushing for 85 yards and one touchdown to help the Dukes score 29 unanswered points against the Mountaineers.

Although the victory over App State made waves on the national stage, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti is quick to identify areas of improvement for the Dukes.

“I know we all have the warm fuzzies because we beat App State,” said Cignetti. “It was a great team win. We gave extraordinary effort and showed great resolve but we made a boatload of mistakes.”

Cignetti emphasized the importance of consistency as the Dukes get ready for Texas State, a team that is 2-2 overall and “dangerous” on both sides of the ball. Cignetti said the Dukes will need to prepare with urgency before hosting their first Sun Belt team at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“We’re going to go about our business the way we go about our business and not create a self-fulfilling prophecy that we’re not ready,” said Cignetti. “We’re going to make sure that our standards are high and that we’re doing things the right way.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.