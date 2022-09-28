Harrisonburg school board chooses Thomas Domonoske to fill vacant seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One seat on the Harrisonburg school board has been vacant after board chair Nick Swayne resigned from the position to pursue other opportunities out of state. After considering several candidates, the Harrisonburg school board voted Tuesday night to have Thomas Domonoske step into the role.

Domonoske served on the board in 2015 when another board member resigned. He previously taught at the University of North Carolina Law School and Duke University School of Law and now works as an attorney in the Friendly City.

“I see right now is a really challenging time for school boards and I thought that I could be of service. I appreciate that they chose me,” Domonoske said. “I look forward to working [with the board]. There’s surely a lot of work to do.”

Board member Andy Kohen, who made the motion to choose Domonoske, worked with him in the past on the board.

“Tom is widely known in the community for his commitment to community affairs. He brings to us the skills of a practicing attorney that the rest of us don’t have,” Kohen said. “I look forward to working with Tom in pursuit of fulfilling HCPS strategic planning goals and any other matters.”

Kohen, Kristin Loflin, and Deb Fitzgerald voted in favor of adding Domonoske to their team, while Kaylene Siegle voted in opposition. Obie Hill abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.

Domonoske will serve now through Dec. 31, 2023.

Diane Foucar-Szocki and Corin Jackson were also being considered for this position. According to the Department of Elections, Jackson will be on the ballot in November for one of the three school board seats up for grabs.

