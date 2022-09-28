Harrisonburg travel agency seeing increase in advanced bookings, fall and winter trips

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A travel agency in the Valley says rising prices are not decreasing interest in travel or the amount of bookings.

According to ustravel.org, prices for airfare increased by about 33% between August 2021 and August of this year. Transportation prices as a whole rose 28%.

Staff at the Wishing Well, a travel agency in Harrisonburg said that isn’t stopping people from booking trips.

Owner and general manager Terrie Dean says, many of their clients saved up during the pandemic, and that combined with pent-up demand to travel during the pandemic is overflowing into this year’s fall and winter travel season.

She added a popular travel choice among clients right now are cruises, as the deals and prices are among some of the lowest in the industry.

“Our mature audiences are still wanting to travel, they still have interest in traveling and many of them are bookig for as much as one or two years in advance of today,” Dean said.

Dean says the best days to book travel are in the middle of the week, and to be flexible with your schedule and planning.

