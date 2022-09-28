Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft.

Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.

“We are thrilled to be marking 40 years of this facility and its contributions to making more moments of goodness for consumers around the world,” Michael Sever, Director of Manufacturing, said. “Stuarts Draft is a fantastic community for our colleagues to live and work, and we honor the legacy of our founder, Milton Hershey, by continuing to grow and invest in the area.”

In the spirit of celebrating the 40th anniversary, Hershey is teaming up with the William E. Dearden Foundation to launch a joint scholarship fund for high school students pursuing continuing education opportunities such as a two- or four-year degree, a trade certification, professional license, or apprenticeship programs.

The program will award its first scholarships to high school seniors in Augusta County in May 2023. More information on the application process will be shared this winter.

“The Hershey Company has a rich history of giving back and providing opportunities for youth, and we see this as another way to advance opportunities for young people in their pursuit of personal development,” Sever said.

Stuarts Draft is the first community the Dearden Scholarship is being launched.

