Nelson County reviews plans for senior apartments of Route 151

Nelson County planning commission will review 12 senior living apartments.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Planning Commission is set to review plans for 12 senior apartments on Route 151.

Applicants have proposed that each building would have six one-bedroom apartments.

The price of the apartments would start at $3000 a month.

“It’s not proposed to be assisted living, just a senior living community, active senior living community is what they’ve called it,” Dylan Bishop said.

The next step in the process will happen on October 11 to approve or deny the decision.

