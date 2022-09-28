Remnants from Hurricane Ian will bring a rainy weekend ahead

(WHSV) - As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is a category 4 hurricane, just shy of a category 5. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a category 5, and gusts of 190 mph.

Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida Wednesday (WHSV)

As of Wednesday morning, several watches and warnings stretch from Florida to South Carolina. Storm surge warnings are in effect along the western coast of Florida as, according to the National Hurricane Center, some parts of Florida may see up to 12-18′ storm surges.

Hurricane Ian watches and warnings (WHSV)

From there, Ian is expected to weaken and slowly move through the southeast with its center of circulation in the Carolinas or Georgia Saturday afternoon.

In our area, we are looking at a rainy weekend as the remnants of Ian push northward. At this point, we are looking at periods of rain throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. It’s possible we will still see some showers into early next week.

Hurricane Ian Euro run 9-28-22 (WHSV)

There is still plenty of uncertainty about where this storm will be late this weekend into early next week. The most likely track at this point though will look to bring us a good rain. Winds do not look to be a concern. If we see several inches of rain, it will occur over the course of a few days which will cause streams and rivers to rise. It would take some time for streams and rivers to cause flooding, as we haven’t seen a lot of rain recently.

It’s too early to get into specifics, but this does not look to be a serious inland flooding event for our area. That threat should stay south of us. Continue to check back in for updates. At this point, plan for rain this weekend and possibly into next Monday, as this will impact outdoor plans. As of now, it looks like Friday night football at least will be spared from rain, but of course, that could change.

