Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are getting ready to rally for the third annual Shenandoah Green Climate March on Friday, Sept. 30.

The route starts at Mary Baldwin University, heads down Frederick Street, turns at Lewis Street, and ends at Sunset Pavilion.

Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world is possible when everybody works together.

“We’re at a time that every year is important and every message is important, so we want people to really get involved,” Georgi Tomisato expressed. “If we all do something, then I think we can make a difference.”

The Shenandoah Green Climate March starts Friday night at 6 p.m.

If you are unable to make the event, the organization recommends planting a tree, decreasing gas usage by limiting commutes, or riding a bike.

