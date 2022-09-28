Strasburg Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident

Officers say once on scene, they located a male victim that suffered multiple stab wounds to the head.
Police lights.
Police lights.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Strasburg Police Department, on Tuesday, September 27 at approximately 7:20 p.m. the Department responded to 184 North Eberly Street, Strasburg for a reported stabbing.

Officers say once they arrived, they located a male victim that suffered multiple stab wounds to the head. The male victim was then transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center.

While on scene, the Strasburg Police Department believed the suspect, 19-year-old Jordan Sowder, was barricaded inside the residence so a perimeter was established. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team was then activated, and several attempts were made to contact Sowder. Officers say a search warrant was then obtained and the Tactical Team entered the residence, but Sowder was not located inside. The Department now believes he had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Strasburg Police Department has now obtained an arrest warrant for Sowder for violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51 Maliciously Wound, Class 3 Felony. If you encounter or know the whereabouts of the suspect, you’re asked to report it to your local law enforcement immediately and do not approach.

Suspect description - Jordan O’Neal Dale Sowder,19 year old w/m, 5′7 150 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair. A photo of the suspect has not yet been obtained.

The Strasburg Police Department believes this was an isolated incident.

Stay with WHSV as more information becomes available.

