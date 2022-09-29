Afton Express celebrates one year of business

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Afton Express gives rides to and from Charlottesville at the cost of $3 and the staff is excited to see what’s ahead, after the warm welcome of a first year.

With stops in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, Afton Express has completed 9,000 passenger trips so far, with an average of 50 trips every weekday.

The service understands the need for transportation and shared that the next step is to increase provisions.

“We’re looking at adding additional times,” Afton Express Rideshare Coordinator Paula Melester said. “We’ve added a third bus into our rotation so that we can try to make adjustments to those schedules without compromising the riders who already use Afton. In the future, we’ll continue to grow, maybe add some more stops, and just continue to build that bridge between the Valley and Charlottesville.”

September is also the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Discover Transit Month which is meant to encourage travelers across the commonwealth to try different forms of public transit.

Afton Express is still taking new riders who can buy single fares or fare cards straight from the driver.

