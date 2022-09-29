Ahead of Ian’s remnants, Valley orchard looking for volunteer harvesters

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- The owners of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville are hoping volunteers will help save as much of their crop as possible ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s impact in Virginia.

The Rockingham County orchard is looking for people to spend time picking apples as part of its Hurricane Help Days.

The owners fear Ian’s expected rain and winds in the Shenandoah Valley could be detrimental for their Golden Delicious apple crop as well as some of the older trees.

“Because the trees are so full of apples and heavy, we’re worried that the wind that will come will also pull the tree out of the ground,” said Sarah Showalter. “So, not only would we lose this crop of apples, we would also lose coming crops of apples.”

On Thursday morning, more than a dozen volunteers showed up to the orchard to help the Showalters pick off some of the apples.

Those who volunteer will be gifted some of the apples they save, the orchard’s Sweet Cider, and apple cider doughnuts.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

