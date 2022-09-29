The Farm at Court Manor ready for second year of fall fun

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - In its second year of operation, the Farm at Court Manor has increased the number of activities available to its visitors.

“We provide a duck race, slides, a corn pit for the kids, and a petting zoo. We have some bigger slides and hay bales to climb on and tunnels to explore and we have pedal cars as well,” owner Dave Yutzy said.

The farm was once a horse stable that is now converted into a place for fall fun in the Valley. Yutzy says that the 37-acre corn maze and the giant pumpkin patch are staple attractions.

The Farm at Court Manor also features a petting zoo, which houses animals like sheep, goats, donkeys, water buffalo, and even two zebras.

The fun is also meant to be an educational opportunity, as volunteers from Broadway High School’s Agriculture Department often help staff at Court Manor with field trips, where kids learn about farm life.

Yutzy says there is also an opportunity for competition among peers and families.

“One of the things we do in the corn maze is that we have hole punches scattered throughout it. And if you find all five of them then you get to be on our bragging wall, we take your picture and post it on Facebook. And several families have done that. You get a small prize too but mainly it’s just the pride of getting it done,” Yutzy said.

A pick-your-own-pumpkin patch and sunflower field are also on site.

Admission is $8 and kids two and under are free. For more information about the Farm at Court Manor, click here.

