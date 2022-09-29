The first fall foliage report for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change.

With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees would be more impacted. However the rain for the weekend withthe remnants of Ian will help especially the later turning trees.

As of September 29, here are the first areas that will be changing.

Elevations above 4,000 feet which is Spruce Knob and around the Snowshoe area and along the Allegheny mountains.

🍂🍁 Foliage Update: We're seeing some nice splashes of fall color here in the Allegheny Highlands but as you can see, the best is yet to come! #almostheaven #snowshoemtn pic.twitter.com/DQ1Ydo3PoB — snowshoemtn (@snowshoemtn) September 21, 2022

There are many great hikes and drives.

Tucker county tourism suggests a drive along Route 32.

You will certainly want to visit Dolly Sods Wilderness over the next week as the colors are beginning to take hold. Don't get in a panic, there are still three full weeks of #autumn glory ahead!#gettuckered pic.twitter.com/dHE4d2zOc4 — TuckerCounty_WV (@TuckerCounty_WV) September 29, 2022

The Canaan Valley is also starting to see some of the color change so tucker county is a great area to visit.

Dolly Sods is a beautiful place in West Virginia. That’s where the blueberry bushes turn a bright fiery crimson red this time of the year.

Sunset From Dolly Sods in West Virginia. The Leaves on the wild Blueberry Bushes have started turning red for autumn and it's absolutely breathtaking!#sunsetphotography #landscapephotography #AutumnVibes #NaturePhotography #AlmostHeaven pic.twitter.com/zv3xPduUVd — BRex Photography (@brexrode42) September 24, 2022

Of course the weekend will be rainy but it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds.

