The first fall foliage report for 2022

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change.

With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees would be more impacted. However the rain for the weekend withthe remnants of Ian will help especially the later turning trees.

As of September 29, here are the first areas that will be changing.

Elevations above 4,000 feet which is Spruce Knob and around the Snowshoe area and along the Allegheny mountains.

There are many great hikes and drives.

Tucker county tourism suggests a drive along Route 32.

The Canaan Valley is also starting to see some of the color change so tucker county is a great area to visit.

Dolly Sods is a beautiful place in West Virginia. That’s where the blueberry bushes turn a bright fiery crimson red this time of the year.

Of course the weekend will be rainy but it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds.

The foliage report will air every Thursday on the news at 5.

If you have great fall foliage pictures from this season, you can send those in to us and let us know where you are seeing that great fall color. Please include location, and only use photos from this current season. The best photos are more wide views and not individual trees.

Send in your fall photos here:
Fall foliage from Reeds Gap - Looking at Humpback from Sherando | Photo submitted to WHSV by...

