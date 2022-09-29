JMU Faculty and students working to encourage civic engagement ahead of elections

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Midterm elections are just over a month away, and staff and students at James Madison University are working to educate on the importance of using your voice.

“We think about it in three ways engaged learning, community engagement, and civic engagement,” Interim Executive Director of JMU’s Madison Center for Civic Engagement said.

Civic engagement is often defined as promoting the quality of life in a community through both political and non-political processes. Kirkpatrick says these go hand in hand.

“We think in particular of things like public policy, things that intersect our government but the thing that we share in common and I like the phrase the common good,” Kirkpatrick explained.

The Madison Center is located in the heart of campus and ahead of midterm elections, Kirkpatrick says this year’s programming has emphasized issues like free speech and trust in democracy.

“This last presidential cycle we almost had 100% student voter registration, so that’s an incredibly important thing. And most students are not interested in the red versus the blue the political fighting but they’re interested in values and interested in issues that are important to them,” Kirkpatrick said.

Students like student body president Shawdee Bakhtiari, who says the common college demographic (ages 18-25), is a vital group in the upcoming election.

“Civic engagement is really what you make of it and I think that especially for college kids like your voice matters. Your voice is so important and what you put out into the civic sphere what you put out into the political sphere, it counts,” Bakhtiari said.

She says a common discussion she has had with her peers has been advocacy for funding for more resources on campus.

“Going to lobby, going to the general assembly, and all that stuff like that’s really important to me. The idea of how can we get better resources and what can we do to build upon the amazing resources we already have,” Bakhtiari said.

The Madison Center has also handed out 5,000 copies of the Constitution so far to students on JMU’s campus, in another effort to promote civic engagement.

“As an institution named after the father of the Constitution, civic engagement is in our DNA it is something we find critically important. How do we advance the common good, how do we strengthen our democracy, how do we advance these values that are critical to all of us,” Kirkpatrick said.

